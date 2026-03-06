Why this Belgian city is feeding rats birth control pills

Credit : Unsplash

Ostend has decided to tackle its rat population in a radically different way: by feeding the rodents birth control pills mixed with food.

According to VRT, city officials say the method replaces older practices that involved poison or drowning traps. The strategy is a first in Belgium, according to Ostend authorities.

"Up until now, we controlled rats using poison," Councillor for Animal Welfare (Vooruit Plus) Fabrice Goffin told VRT.

"We also used traps filled with water and alcohol that killed the animals by drowning. But rats feel pain too, so we felt it could be done in a more humane way."

Instead of poison, the city will now place special food containing contraceptive substances in strategic locations around the city. The bait resembles small meatballs designed to attract rats.

According to VRT, officials hope the rodents will eat the food and gradually become infertile, reducing the population naturally over time.

The approach has already been tested elsewhere, particularly in the US. According to Goffin, one American city managed to reduce its rat population by 80% within two years using the same strategy.

Ostend plans to run the programme for two years to see whether similar results can be achieved.

Authorities insist the city does not face an unusually severe rat problem compared with other urban areas, but controlling the population remains important.

The previous methods also had unintended consequences. Stray cats sometimes ate poisoned rats, which meant the poison could spread to other animals.

Goffin also urged residents to stop leaving food in public spaces.

"People often throw food out for birds with good intentions," he told VRT. "But rats are attracted to it too. The rats love it, but it actually makes the birds sick. That surely cannot be the intention."