Lost your job in Belgium? Here is how long it really takes to find another

A person reading the job ads in a French-speaking newspaper searching for a job. Credit: Belga / Jonas Hamers

Finding a new job after being made redundant in Belgium takes an average of 133 days, according to new figures from Randstad RiseSmart.

The data is based on 4,264 people who received outplacement support in 2025.

Around 80% of participants managed to secure long-term employment after receiving support. The success rate was higher for workers made redundant individually compared with those affected by collective layoffs or company bankruptcies, 83% versus 73%.

However, the time it takes to return to work varies widely depending on professional status, age and sector.

Manual workers returned to employment the fastest, taking around 103 days on average. For office employees, the search lasted between 126 and 174 days, depending on the level of responsibility.

Senior management roles generally took the longest to secure, with an average search time of 174 days.

Age also plays a major role. Workers under 30 typically found a job after 72 days, while those aged between 50 and 55 needed around 147 days on average.

Sector differences were also significant. Jobs in production and technical roles were filled the fastest, with an average search time of 124 days.

By contrast, the finance and marketing sectors saw much longer delays, averaging 173 days and 182 days respectively.

