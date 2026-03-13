Belgian woman, 72, found dead in Ibiza flat after neighbours raise alarm over smell

Credit: Maxpixel

A 72-year-old Belgian woman was found dead on Tuesday night in her home in Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza, after neighbours alerted authorities to a strong smell coming from the property.

According to local media La Voz de Ibiza, initial reports suggest that the body may have been lying undiscovered for several days before it was found.

Officers from the Spanish Guardia Civil were called to the address at around 22:30. Upon entering the flat, located in the town centre near the cemetery, they discovered the woman's body in one of the rooms of the shared apartment, according to Periódico de Ibiza.

Initial checks carried out at the scene revealed no signs of violence. While the exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, early indications suggest the woman died of natural causes.

According to Periódico de Ibiza, the woman's neighbours raised the alarm after noticing a strong odour coming from inside the property, caused by the body's state of decomposition.

They also reportedly told authorities they had not seen her for several days.

