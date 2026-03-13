Police scour Brussels park for drugs after dog dies and others fall ill

Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Police are set to search a park in Brussels using drug detection dogs after several pets fell critically ill following walks in the area. One dog has died.

In a Facebook post, Veterinarian Muriel Vanden Borre, who runs a practice in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, has warned dog owners to be cautious after treating three animals showing severe symptoms.

"Be careful if you are walking near Albert Park," she posted.

According to the vet, the only treatment that appeared effective was an antidote to xylazine, a substance often referred to in the United States as the "zombie drug" when mixed with opioids.

Dogs showing worrisome symptoms

Vanden Borre raised the alarm after several dogs brought to her clinic showed unusual and serious symptoms shortly after visiting the park.

She warned owners to watch for signs such as sudden fatigue, refusal to walk, vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, breathing difficulties and severe weakness.

"If your dog shows these symptoms after a walk in the area, contact a veterinarian immediately," she posted.

One dog dies

Speaking to Bruzz, the vet said that the first suspected case appeared last Thursday evening when a woman brought in her terminally ill dachshund.

"The symptoms appeared very suddenly," Vanden Borre told Bruzz. "Fortunately, I carried out an ultrasound, which showed severe heart problems."

The dog was treated with an antidote to xylazine but required four to five doses before stabilising. Even days later, the animal is still experiencing heart complications and has not resumed normal eating habits.

Another dog, a husky, was later brought in with similar symptoms.

A third case proved fatal. Cassis, a 14-year-old Yorkshire terrier, died after suffering severe diarrhoea and rapidly deteriorating health.

Suspected drug exposure

While the exact cause has not yet been confirmed, the veterinarian strongly suspects the dogs ingested toxic substances possibly linked to drugs.

According to Vanden Borre, the effectiveness of the antidote suggests the animals may have been exposed to a mixture of xylazine and opioids, which can cause serious heart and respiratory problems in dogs.

She believes the substances may have been discarded in the park.

"Drug users and dealers have clearly been present in Albert Park for some time," she told Bruzz. "Someone may have thrown away drugs while fleeing police."

