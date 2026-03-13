What will the weather be like in Belgium this weekend?

Credit : The Brussels Times / Ingrid Morales

Belgium is set for a cold weekend, with showers, sleet, and even frost expected before rain spreads across the country again on Sunday evening.

According to the Royal Institute of Meteorology (IRM), Saturday will begin with very cloudy skies in eastern Belgium, bringing rain and wet snow on higher ground. In the west, conditions will be more changeable, with largely dry weather apart from the occasional local shower.

As the day progresses, the weather will become unsettled across the country, with showers and squalls that could bring hail and thunder in central and eastern regions, and possibly wet snow in the higher Ardennes.

Maximum temperatures will range from around 2°C in the East Cantons to 9–10°C in central Belgium.

Winds will generally be moderate, occasionally weak, shifting from west-south-west to west-north-west.

Some showers may be accompanied by gusts of 50 to 60 km/h.

Frost and icy patches overnight

On Saturday evening and during the night into Sunday, the weather will take on a wintry character in the Ardennes.

Later in the night, conditions will turn dry from the west with clear spells developing.

The moderate north-west wind will quickly weaken and become light, blowing from the west or varying in direction.

Temperatures will fall sharply, with minimums between 0°C and −5°C in the south-east and −1°C to 2°C elsewhere.

Ground frost is expected across many regions, with a risk of icy patches or frost, particularly in the south-east of the country.

Cold but sunny start to Sunday

Sunday morning will begin cold but mostly sunny, although low clouds could reduce visibility in the Ardennes.

Cloud cover will gradually increase from the coast, with rain reaching western Belgium by late afternoon.

The precipitation will spread across the country during the night into Monday.

Maximum temperatures will range between 6°C in the higher Ardennes and around 11°C in Flanders.