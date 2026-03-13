Russian-linked oil tanker owner takes Belgium to court over €10 million bail

The seized 'Ethera' ship is pictured at the naval base in Zeebrugge, Sunday, 01 March 2026. The Belgian and French authorities seized the ' Ethera ' vessel on Saturday night during Operation 'Blue Intruder.' Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The owner of the oil tanker Ethera, seized in the port of Zeebrugge, has summoned the Belgian state to court over the €10,020,000 bail imposed to release the vessel.

The legal challenge was confirmed to VRT NWS by the cabinet of Justice and North Sea Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V).

"The summons is not unexpected given the large sums involved," the minister’s cabinet said. "They will explore all legal options to try to avoid paying the bail."

Ship seized by Belgian troops

The tanker has been under judicial seizure since 1 March, when it was boarded by the Belgian army after authorities suspected it was sailing under a false flag.

On 3 March, the Belgian state imposed the €10 million bail required for the vessel to be released.

Investigators identified 45 violations during inspections, including false certificates and technical defects.

The ship is also believed to be linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a network of vessels used to circumvent international sanctions.

Crew must remain on board

Until the bail is paid and the ship passes a new inspection confirming compliance with regulations, the tanker cannot leave Zeebrugge.

The crew must remain on board during this period.

Authorities also noted that there is no deadline for paying the bail, as the owner or operator may choose either to pay it and bring the vessel into compliance or wait until administrative and criminal proceedings conclude and a final fine is imposed.

Ship could be sold if fines unpaid

If a fine is eventually imposed and remains unpaid, authorities may initiate seizure proceedings, allowing the vessel to be sold.

All costs incurred while the ship remains in port, including the care of the crew, must be covered by the operator or owner.

Investigations by VRT NWS previously suggested that Ethera is linked to a network of companies connected to Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of a former senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.