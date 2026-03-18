Belgian city ranks among the best in the world, according to Time Out

An overview image shows the Groenplaats square in the city center of Antwerp on Wednesday 04 February 2026. Credit : Belga/ Jonas Roosens

Travel magazine Time Out quizzed more than 24,000 locals to rank the best cities on the planet, and one Belgian city made it in the ranking.

Every year, the magazine asks city dwellers worldwide about what they love about their cities. It could be the food scene and nightlife, the shops and museums, the parks and people, but also how it feels to live there.

They also ask about happiness, affordability and quality of life, among a variety of other criteria. And, to dig deeper into the everyday lives of locals, this year, the magazine expanded the survey to cover aspects like love, romance and community feel.

Although Brussels is the capital, Antwerp ranked 31st in the ranking. It is undeniably what Time Out called another "urban darling".

Being a global fashion powerhouse thanks to the legendary Antwerp Six, the city today attracts creatives and bon vivants from around the world.

The city is an industrial energy hub and hosts one of Europe's largest ports, where people can spend a morning browsing masterpieces at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts KMSKA, as well as drifting in the streets of 'BoHo' (Borgerhout) neighbourhood, also recently named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

Antwerp's food scene is at its all-time best, according to Time Out; the city's summer festival circuit is also unbeatable. Antwerp also hosts world-famous techno at Tomorrowland.

According to the survey 77% of Antwerp residents say the city's restaurants are "good" or "amazing". The city also received a 69% approval rating for both its culture scene and walkability.

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