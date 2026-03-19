Humanitarian aid convoy takes medical supplies to Cuba

Members of the international humanitarian convoy Our America at a children's hospital in Havana on 18 March 2026. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

A humanitarian aid convoy carrying five tonnes of medical supplies arrived in Havana on Tuesday evening, according to Cuban state media.

The first group, consisting of around 100 people, landed at Havana’s airport as part of the Nuestra América Euopean Convoy to Cuba. The aid includes medicines and essential goods for Cuban hospitals.

An additional shipment of 20 tonnes is expected to follow.

Cuba, home to 9.6 million people, has repeatedly faced widespread power outages over the past two years. The blackouts have lasted multiple days in some cases.

In early March, a major outage affected two-thirds of the island, including Havana.

The disruptions have intensified in recent weeks as economic activity has slowed significantly following a halt in oil supplies from Venezuela, Cuba’s main provider.

Venezuelan oil shipments were cut under pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump.