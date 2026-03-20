Global urgency to cut flights and work from home as oil prices surge

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The International Energy Agency (IEA) has urged governments, businesses and households to adopt more remote work and cut back on business flights as part of a 10-point plan to ease pressure on global oil markets amid the Middle East conflict.

In a report published on Friday, the Paris-based agency said reducing oil demand could help soften the economic impact of supply disruptions linked to the war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"A broad application" of the proposed measures, where feasible, could "help alleviate the shock" facing energy markets, the IEA said.

Top of the list is increased working from home to curb fuel consumption. The agency also recommends reducing motorway speed limits by at least 10 km/h and encouraging greater use of public transport.

Other proposals include introducing alternating traffic systems in major cities to cut congestion, promoting carpooling and more fuel-efficient driving, and limiting the use of liquefied petroleum gas in transport.

The IEA also calls for a reduction in air travel, particularly business trips, noting that "cutting business travel can quickly ease pressure on aviation fuel markets".

Finally, it suggests switching to electric cooking where possible and improving energy efficiency across the industry to reduce reliance on hydrocarbons.

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