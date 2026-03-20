More than 4000 euthanasia cases recorded in the Belgium in 2025

Euthanasia has been legal in Belgium since 2002. Credit: أخٌ‌في‌الله/Unsplash

The number of patients undergoing euthanasia in Belgium has risen again, with 4,486 cases recorded in 2025, up more than 12% on the previous year, according to the Federal Commission for the Control and Evaluation of Euthanasia (FCCEE).

Cancer remained the leading cause, accounting for around half of all cases. The second-largest group, representing 30%, involved patients suffering from polypathology, a combination of multiple conditions.

"Each ailment on its own may be bearable, but the accumulation proves to be a bridge too far for many," said Wim Distelmans, professor of palliative medicine.

Cases linked to psychiatric disorders and cognitive impairments remained marginal, at 1.6% and 1.7% respectively.

The overwhelming majority of patients, 86%, experienced both physical and psychological suffering. A further 12% reported only physical suffering, while 1.9% cited purely psychological suffering.

The FCCEE stressed that this does not necessarily imply psychiatric illness, noting that psychological distress often stems from physical decline, loss of autonomy, or diminished dignity.

In three-quarters of cases, patients were expected to die in the short term. However, the number of non-terminal patients opting for euthanasia continues to grow, reaching 1,117 cases in 2025, compared to 923 the year before.

The data also highlights the strong link with ageing. Nearly three-quarters of patients were over 70, with 45% aged over 80. Euthanasia among younger patients remains rare, accounting for just 1.4% of cases. One minor underwent euthanasia in 2025, bringing the total to seven since the law was extended in 2014.

Most patients begin the process through their general practitioner, who also most often performs the procedure. In 67% of cases, euthanasia takes place at home.

Belgium also continues to attract patients from abroad. In 2025, 123 people travelled to the country to access euthanasia, which remains illegal in many parts of the world.

The figures point to a broader evolution in how suffering is defined and addressed, raising complex ethical questions about autonomy, medical responsibility, and the boundaries of end-of-life care.

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