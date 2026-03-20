New Chinese premium EV to grace European roads

Logo BYD, known for their EVs, at the Brussels Motor Show 2025.Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is set to launch its premium brand Denza in Europe on 8 April, as part of an ambitious expansion strategy that will also see production begin in Hungary later this year.

The European debut will centre on the Z9 GT, a high-end estate car boasting ultra-fast charging capabilities and positioned to rival electric models from Porsche, Mercedes and BMW.

The launch event will take place at the Opéra de Paris, led by BYD vice-president Stella Li, who co-leads the company alongside founder and CEO Wang Chuanfu.

The choice of Paris is notable given that France remains a relatively small market for BYD. However, the group appears intent on making a symbolic entrance into Europe’s premium automotive space.

BYD sold 4.6 million vehicles globally in 2025, including 1.05 million outside China, double its international sales from the previous year.

Despite a slowdown in domestic sales at the start of 2026, the company is accelerating its overseas expansion with competitively priced, technology-heavy models.

Since entering the European market in 2023, BYD has rapidly scaled its presence, now operating more than 1,000 dealerships across the continent, including 90 in France. The company aims to double that figure by the end of 2026.

Its growth has already been significant in several markets. In the United Kingdom, BYD captured 6% of the EV market last year with 51,000 vehicles sold. It also recorded 25,000 sales in both Spain and Italy, where it has become the leading electric car brand.

To strengthen its foothold and mitigate the impact of EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, currently set at 17% for BYD, the company plans to begin manufacturing smaller vehicles in Hungary in the second half of 2026.

The move underscores intensifying competition in Europe's electric vehicle sector, as Chinese manufacturers challenge established Western brands on both price and technology.