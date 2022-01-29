Russia registers record population loss of over 1 million in 2021

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022
Russia suffered a net loss of over a million inhabitants in 2021, a record since the fall of the former Soviet Union, according to figures issued on Friday by the Russian statistical agency, Rosstat, Belga news agency reports.

The country registered 2,445,509 deaths while there were 1,402,834 births, Rosstat said in a press release. Its mortality rate was 15.1% higher than in 2020, and this was mainly due to the Coronavirus, the statistical agency reported.

Registered deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic have thus far exceeded 660,000, according to Rosstat.

