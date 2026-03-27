Climate activist in custody after sitting down on road during cycling race

Picture shows the start of the men's race of the 'Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders' one day cycling event, 273,4km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 02 April 2023. Credit : Belga/David Pintens

A climate activist has been remanded in custody after allegedly causing a crash during the Tour of Bruges, the public prosecutor's office has confirmed.

Wouter Mouton, 48, was placed under arrest warrant by an investigating judge in Bruges on suspicion of malicious obstruction of traffic and intentional assault, his lawyer said. A court will decide on Tuesday whether to extend his detention.

The incident occurred on the cobbles of Brieversweg, around 30 kilometres from the finish, where the activist sat on the road. He may have intended to attach himself to the ground but was removed in time. Several riders still crashed, including last year's winner, Juan Sebastián Molano.

Mouton was arrested at the scene by local police. The prosecution has opened an investigation, with CCTV footage being analysed and witnesses questioned to establish the exact circumstances.

"He had absolutely no intention of causing a crash," his lawyer Joke Callewaert said. According to the defence, the activist aimed to interrupt the race to draw attention to climate issues. "He misjudged the situation and deeply regrets what happened."

Mouton has previously faced legal action over similar protests and received a suspended sentence from a Bruges court in November 2023.

Several parties have indicated they intend to join the case as civil claimants, including four cycling teams, two riders, Belgian Cycling and race organiser Golazo.

One of the injured riders taken to hospital, believed to be Molano, is also expected to file a claim, along with a teammate from UAE Team Emirates.