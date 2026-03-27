What changes for car rentals at Brussels Airport?

Passengers renting a car at Brussels Airport will no longer need to visit desks in the arrivals hall, as rental services relocate to a new parking tower from Saturday evening.
The new facility, located opposite the drop-off zone, will serve as the central hub for car hire, bringing together both rental desks and vehicles in one place. Operations at the new site will begin from 21:00 on Saturday.
The eight-storey car park offers 2,500 spaces reserved for airport staff and rental companies and is within walking distance of the terminal. A pedestrian bridge is also planned to provide a direct connection in the future.
The building includes 650 electric vehicle charging points and is topped with 6,000 m² of solar panels designed to minimise glare for pilots.
The move will free up space in Parking 2, which will be renovated to create additional parking for travellers.