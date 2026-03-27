What changes for car rentals at Brussels Airport?

The departure board with canceled and delayed flights in Brussels Airport on Wednesday 05 November 2025, in Zaventem. Skeyes confirmed that Air traffic at Brussels Airport has been suspended for safety reasons following a drone sighting. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Passengers renting a car at Brussels Airport will no longer need to visit desks in the arrivals hall, as rental services relocate to a new parking tower from Saturday evening.

The new facility, located opposite the drop-off zone, will serve as the central hub for car hire, bringing together both rental desks and vehicles in one place. Operations at the new site will begin from 21:00 on Saturday.

The eight-storey car park offers 2,500 spaces reserved for airport staff and rental companies and is within walking distance of the terminal. A pedestrian bridge is also planned to provide a direct connection in the future.

The building includes 650 electric vehicle charging points and is topped with 6,000 m² of solar panels designed to minimise glare for pilots.

The move will free up space in Parking 2, which will be renovated to create additional parking for travellers.