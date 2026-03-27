Grandmother, 68, arrested over attempted murder of seven-month-old grandson

Credit : Belga

A 68-year-old woman has been held in custody on suspicion of attempted murder of her seven-month-old grandson in the coastal city of Blankenberg prosecutors said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 11:30 in Oudengemse Laan, where police were called to reports of a stabbing.

Officers found the grandmother and the infant injured at the scene. Both were taken to hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

According to the Bruges public prosecutor's office, the woman is suspected of attempted murder. She is also believed to have tried to take her own life.

A Bruges investigating judge has placed her under arrest warrant. The council chamber will decide on Tuesday whether to extend her detention.

The prosecution has not released further details about the case.