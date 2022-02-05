Saturday, February 5, 2022

Avalanches claim five lives in Austria, one in Switzerland

Saturday, February 5, 2022
Avalanches claim five lives in Austria, one in Switzerland
Credit: Belga

An avalanche in Austria’s Tyrol region claimed five lives and injured one person on Friday, according to emergency services, Belga News Agency reports.

Across the border in Switzerland, the body of a 43-year-old snowboarder was found on Thursday evening under a metre of snow in an off-piste area.

The victims in Tyrol were also off-piste when they were buried under the snow in an area close to the Swiss border, an Austrian official told French news agency AFP. No information has yet been released regarding their identities or nationalities.

Over 50 avalanches were registered between Thursday and Friday in the Tyrol, including one that caught up with five winter sports lovers on a ski run at the famous Sölden station. All five were saved, emergency services reported.

Latest News

Volvo factory: Ghent looses out to Gothenburg for new location
Euro sees strongest performance against the dollar since March 2020
Diamond trade: Antwerp market grows to pre-pandemic levels in 2021
Avalanches claim five lives in Austria, one in Switzerland
Amazon registers record-breaking €120 billion one day gain
Supermarkets recall Scottish smoked salmon after contamination fears
Lower electricity VAT will see income losses through delayed indexation
Liège Province on orange alert with heavy rain due on Sunday
21 children mistakenly given Moderna vaccine in Flanders
Iceland: Missing plane carrying two Belgian residents found
Forêt de Soignes gets tough on dog walkers
Belgium takes case of missing trek girl to Peru
Brussels Behind the Scenes: Green Deal on the move
Judge lifts ban on ‘Castle murder’ documentary

Copyright © 2021 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.