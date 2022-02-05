Avalanches claim five lives in Austria, one in Switzerland

Credit: Belga

An avalanche in Austria’s Tyrol region claimed five lives and injured one person on Friday, according to emergency services, Belga News Agency reports.

Across the border in Switzerland, the body of a 43-year-old snowboarder was found on Thursday evening under a metre of snow in an off-piste area.

The victims in Tyrol were also off-piste when they were buried under the snow in an area close to the Swiss border, an Austrian official told French news agency AFP. No information has yet been released regarding their identities or nationalities.

Over 50 avalanches were registered between Thursday and Friday in the Tyrol, including one that caught up with five winter sports lovers on a ski run at the famous Sölden station. All five were saved, emergency services reported.