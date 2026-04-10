Belgian king will lead first-time ever mission across the country

New image of King Philippe, on the occasion of his 65th birthday. Credit: Royal Palace/Bas Bogaerts

King Philippe is set to embark on a first-of-its-kind economic mission within Belgium later this month, travelling across both Wallonia and Flanders alongside business leaders, L'écho reports.

According to the Belgian daily, over two days, on 21 and 22 April, the King will join around 40 entrepreneurs from across the country to strengthen economic ties between the two regions.

The initiative, organised by Voka and AKT for Wallonia in collaboration with the Royal Palace, marks a significant first for Belgium.

The delegation will travel by bus, visiting a range of major companies including Odoo, IBA, DEME and Sonaca, Le Soir reported.

The mission aims to foster closer cooperation among Belgium's economic actors and to bridge regional divides through direct on-the-ground engagement.

Related News