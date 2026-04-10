Belgium's drink-driving crackdown exposed in new regional data

The 'BOB' campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving. Credit: Benoit Doppagne / Belga

Police carried out more than 2.1 million alcohol checks across Belgium in 2025, with significant regional differences in enforcement, according to new figures from road safety institute Vias.

Flanders accounted for the vast majority of tests, with over 1.48 million checks, compared with 433,278 in Wallonia.

Despite fewer controls, Wallonia recorded a higher positivity rate. Around 2% of drivers tested positive, compared with just 0.8% in Flanders.

Hainaut emerged as the most monitored province in Wallonia, followed by Liège and Namur.

At the other end of the scale, Luxembourg and Walloon Brabant recorded the fewest checks nationwide.

At city level, La Louvière topped the list in Wallonia, ahead of Wavre and Namur. Liège, however, ranked among the least monitored large cities, with around 20 checks per 1,000 residents.

In Flanders, the municipality of Fourons stood out, with an exceptionally high rate of 1,261 checks per 1,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, more than 100 municipalities across Belgium recorded fewer than 50 checks per 1,000 residents.