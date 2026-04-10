Belgium keeps Iran embassy in Azerbaijan as ceasefire tensions persist

Credit: Belga / Philippe Francois

Belgium's diplomatic mission to Iran will remain based in Azerbaijan's capital for now, as authorities continue to monitor ceasefire in Middle East.

The embassy was relocated in early March following Israeli and US strikes on Tehran.

Belgian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that no decision has yet been taken on returning staff to Iran.

Several European countries had taken similar steps at the time, although Spain has since reopened its embassy in Tehran to support ongoing peace efforts.

Belgium, however, is adopting a more cautious approach. Officials stress that the ceasefire remains unstable and say safety of diplomatic staff and Belgian nationals remains top priority.

Authorities added they are closely following developments and remain in regular contact with European partners before making any further decisions.