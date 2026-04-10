Dust level to peak this weekend as Sahara sand cloud heads for Belgium

20120701 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration shows the dust flowing as the wind blows at the Couleur Cafe 2012 music festival in Tour & Taxis in Brussels, Sunday 01 July 2012. Couleur Cafe is a three day festival, this year it takes place from 29 June to 1 July. BELGA PHOTO OLIVIER VIN

A vast sandstorm originating in north-west Africa is sweeping towards Europe, with Belgium set to experience hazy skies as dust levels peak this weekend, L'Avenir reported.

The Saharan dust cloud is expected to pass over France before reaching Belgium, although concentrations are likely to remain relatively low.

A first plume has already brushed the Belgian coast earlier this week, Le Soir reported. Meteorologist Quentin Laffineur told the Walloon daily that visible effects may be limited due to clear skies.

The phenomenon reportedly stems from a massive wall of dust, around 100 metres high and stretching some 1,400 kilometres, which formed over the Algerian desert. Its peak is expected over the weekend before northern winds disperse it by Sunday.

In southern Europe, including Crete, L'avenir reported that the dust has already disrupted air traffic and tinted skies orange. In Belgium, it is expected to give the sky a milky appearance over the coming days.