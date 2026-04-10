Man, 30, remanded in custody over human trafficking attempt to UK

An aerial view on Knokke. Credit: Belga/ ERIC LALMAND

A man in his 30s is held in custody on suspicion of human trafficking by boat, West Flanders public prosecutor's office confirmed on Friday.

The case follows the discovery of 28 migrants and nautical equipment in dunes near the Zwin nature park in Knokke-Heist.

Local police from the Damme/Knokke-Heist zone were alerted on Wednesday morning by a concerned citizen who noticed suspicious activity in the area.

Officers subsequently found a group of at least 28 migrants hidden in the dunes.

The group was in possession of an inflatable boat ready for use, an outboard motor and several life jackets, suggesting a planned attempt to reach the UK.

Following questioning, prosecutors referred him to an investigating judge in Bruges, who placed him under arrest warrant on suspicion of human trafficking.

The Bruges pre-trial chamber is due to decide on next Tuesday whether he will remain in detention