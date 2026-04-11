NGO points out online foreign influence at elections

Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

A network previously used to influence elections in the Netherlands has been reactivated to spread content supporting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during Hungary’s upcoming elections, according to the NGO Alliance4Europe.

The network consists of hundreds of fake profiles primarily operated from Nigeria, other West African countries, and parts of Asia, Alliance4Europe disclosed in a press statement. It has been systematically utilised to amplify far-right, pro-Russian, and anti-establishment content during European elections.

The organisation first identified the network during the Dutch parliamentary elections in October 2025 and noted its activities ramping up again for Hungary’s elections in April 2026.

These accounts function in a coordinated and automated manner, aiming to manipulate algorithms on the platform X to boost the visibility of Hungarian-language content promoting pro-Russian and pro-Orbán narratives.

Hungary’s election campaign has been marred by allegations of Russian interference. Experts suggest that Russia is actively working to support Orbán, who has been in power since 2010 and is vying for a fifth term.

Orbán faces a strong challenge from Peter Magyar, a conservative and pro-European candidate, who currently leads in independent polls ahead of the election.

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