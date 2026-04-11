Ukraine and Russia agree on brief Easter ceasefire

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Belga

A brief ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia has come into effect to mark the Orthodox Easter holiday.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, announced the 32-hour truce, which began at 16:00 local time (15:00 in Belgium) on Saturday and is set to end at midnight on Sunday (23:00 Belgian time).

According to the Kremlin, the ceasefire is intended as a humanitarian gesture, acknowledging the holiday’s importance for both Ukrainians and Russians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had previously proposed an Easter truce multiple times, agreed to Putin’s initiative. Both sides warned that any violations of the ceasefire would prompt a response.

In the hours leading up to the pause in fighting, both nations continued to launch drone attacks. Ukraine reported casualties, injuries, and severe damage to civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, a facility in Russia’s oil industry caught fire during these exchanges.

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