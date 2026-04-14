Lufthansa pilots' union calls for new strikes on Thursday and Friday

Credit: Lufthansa Group

A union representing pilots at German airline Lufthansa has called for fresh strikes on Thursday and Friday, citing a lack of progress in discussions over employee pensions.

The union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), released a statement saying negotiations remain at a standstill. “The situation remains unchanged. There is absolutely no movement on the employer’s side,” the union declared.

VC is now urging for arbitration as a means to resolve the conflict.

Lufthansa pilots went on strike on Monday and Tuesday this week, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights. The pilots are demanding improvements to Lufthansa's pension scheme, which the airline’s management insists is already sufficient.

A union representing cabin crew members at Lufthansa has also called for strikes on Wednesday and Thursday.

The strikes are expected to affect Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and CityLine. Other subsidiaries of the Lufthansa Group, including Brussels Airlines, will not participate in the industrial action.

This means disruptions at Brussels Airport are expected to be minimal.