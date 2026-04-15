Mark Rutte urges NATO countries to increase aid to Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. © Mandel NGAN / AFP

NATO's Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, has urged Member States to increase their support for Ukraine and set a target of $60 billion (€51 billion) in aid by 2026.

Speaking at the opening of a Defence Contact Group meeting in Berlin, Mr Rutte emphasised the need for uninterrupted support for Ukraine.

The group consists of allies backing Kyiv against Russian aggression.

The NATO Secretary-General called on the alliance's 32 members to invest more in security and defence assistance to meet this year’s aid objective.

The talks come amid stalled negotiations on ending the war, initially pushed by former US President Donald Trump. Disagreements over the future of territories occupied by Russia, which Kyiv refuses to cede, have caused the deadlock.

At the same time, the ongoing conflict with Iran, triggered by the US and Israel, has shifted global attention away from Ukraine, four years after Russia first launched its large-scale invasion of the European country.

Ukraine’s Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, described this winter as one of the most challenging in his country's history.

Between November and March, Russia launched 462 ballistic missiles, nearly 600 cruise missiles, and 27,000 Shahed drones against Ukraine, aiming to devastate its energy infrastructure.

Despite these attacks, Mr Fedorov said, Ukraine’s defence systems, boosted by US equipment purchased through European support programmes, intercepted nearly 80% of the cruise missiles and 90% of the drones.

Mr Rutte highlighted that Ukraine’s resilience has allowed it to hold its frontlines and inflict heavy losses on Russian forces, reportedly exceeding 35,000 casualties per month.

Discussions on Wednesday focused on key priorities, including air defence systems, drones, missiles, and long-range artillery ammunition.

UK Defence Minister John Healey reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support, pledging 120,000 drones to Ukraine.

The Netherlands also committed to increasing its weapons supply, while Germany—now Ukraine’s largest supporter as US aid decreases—announced plans to deliver additional missiles.