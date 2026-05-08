D66 office in The Hague firebombed, suspect arrested

Dutch police vehicle © flickr.com

An explosion occurred on Thursday evening at the headquarters of the progressive-liberal D66 party in The Hague.

According to a party spokesperson, a firework bomb was thrown into the building through the letterbox. No injuries have been reported.

Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect.

The incident took place at the D66 office on Lange Houtstraat in central The Hague. The building was damaged, but police have not confirmed whether anyone was inside when the device detonated shortly after 9 p.m.

The party spokesperson told Dutch public broadcaster NOS that people were indeed present at the time of the explosion. “No one was hurt, but they were understandably shaken,” said the spokesperson.

The attack has prompted widespread condemnation from other Dutch political parties. Coalition partners VVD and CDA are among those that have strongly denounced the incident at the headquarters of the country’s largest ruling party.