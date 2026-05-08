Germany’s Deutsche Bahn confirms new rail connections with Belgium

Credit: Deutsche Bahn AG/Uwe Miethe

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has confirmed two expanded rail connections involving Belgium.

From 3 June until the end of August, an extra daily ICE train will operate between Cologne and Brussels. On weekends, the service continues to Ghent, Bruges, and Ostend.

A second major addition will begin on 7 September, when two ICE trains per day in each direction will operate between Cologne and Antwerp, stopping in Aachen, Liège, Leuven and Brussels Airport.

Rail operator said passenger numbers on its international services exceeded 25 million in 2025, nearly a third higher than in 2019.

Among the strongest-performing routes was the Cologne-Brussels line, which saw passenger numbers rise by 16% compared with 2024.

Belgium is now set to receive additional ICE high-speed train services over the coming months.

According to the company, travellers are increasingly drawn to city-centre rail connections as an alternative to airports located further outside urban areas.

Passengers are also more willing to tolerate longer train journeys than before, with acceptable travel times now stretching to between six and eight hours.

The railway operator added that it hopes to launch a future high-speed connection linking Munich, Milan and Rome by 2027.