One Brussels bus line to be disrupted for nearly two years

STIB/MIVB Bus. Credit: SITB/MIVB.

STIB/MIVB has announced major works around Beekkant station that will disrupt one of its bus lines for nearly 2 years.

The revamp project, aimed at creating a more accessible and higher-quality bus terminus, will begin on 11 May and continue until the end of April 2027.

As a result, bus line 87 will be diverted for the entire duration of the works.

During construction, the line will temporarily terminate at Gare de l’Ouest instead of Beekkant.

The transport operator said additional information about the changes is available on the STIB/MIVB website.