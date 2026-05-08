Belgium's federal debt jumps by over €3 billion in a month

The offices of the Belgian Debt Agency. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Belgium's federal government debt climbed by more than €3 billion in March, reaching €565.8 billion, according to figures published Friday by the Belgian Debt Agency.

The country's debt increased by €3.24 billion compared with the previous month.

However, after deducting financial investments and portfolio holdings, Belgium's net federal debt stood at €545.3 billion at the end of March, down nearly €6 billion.

The Debt Agency also reported that Belgium's average debt maturity rose slightly to 10.27 years.

Meanwhile, the average interest rate paid on government debt instruments increased to 2.11%, reflecting the broader trend of higher borrowing costs across Europe.