Brussels Airport warns of 'absolute chaos' over border control queues this summer

Queue of passengers in Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Brussels Airport has warned that massive queues at border control have become "totally unacceptable", with the airport's chief executive warning that summer travel could descend into "absolute chaos" without urgent action.

Introduced in October last year, the EU's new Entry/Exit System (EES) requires additional checks and biometric registration for non-EU travellers entering Schengen area.

This resulted in delays and severe congestion at airports across Europe, including Zaventem, where some passengers reportedly faced waits of several hours after landing.

CEO Arnaud Feist said the current situation is damaging both passenger safety and Belgium's international image.

The country has temporarily postponed biometric data collection for third-country nationals, following a decision by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) and Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA).

However, enhanced border checks remain in place.

Feist said the federal police, who are responsible for passport controls, are struggling with major staff shortages at the airport, currently operating with around 25% fewer officers than needed.

"These queues are a security issue, for example, if passengers become unwell, and they damage Belgium's image," he warned.

The airport hopes expanded use of automated e-gates for non-EU travellers, alongside additional police reinforcements promised before summer, will ease the pressure.

But Feist stressed authorities must ensure the measures are fully implemented before the peak holiday season begins.

"Otherwise, it will be absolute chaos," he warned.