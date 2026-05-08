Airlines cannot add fuel surcharges after ticket purchase, EU warns

Credit: Belga

The European Commission has warned airlines they cannot add fuel surcharges after passengers have already purchased their tickets, despite soaring kerosene prices linked to conflict in Middle East.

Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told AFP that adding a fuel supplement after booking "cannot be justified" under EU rules.

The Commission stressed that airlines changing ticket prices after a reservation may breach European legislation on unfair commercial practices, AFP reported.

According to AFP, Spanish airline Volotea in France has defended the fuel surcharge it allegedly added to passenger tickets after purchase, although French authorities are currently examining whether the practice is legal.