Two Belgians aboard hantavirus-hit ship will return back home from Sunday

This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 4, 2026. Credit: AP/Belga

Passengers stranded aboard the MV Hondius following the hantavirus outbreak will begin returning to their home countries from Sunday, Spanish authorities have confirmed.

The cruise ship, operated by Dutch company Oceanwide Expeditions, is expected to arrive off the coast of Tenerife on Sunday morning after the outbreak left three people dead.

Spanish officials said the ship will not be permitted to dock directly at the port. Instead, passengers will be transferred by smaller boats, then transported by bus to Tenerife South Airport for repatriation flights.

Authorities stressed that most passengers are currently asymptomatic and are not expected to require specialised medical transport.

Among those still aboard are two Belgian nationals.

According to French daily Le Soir, Belgium's Risk Management Group (RMG), which operates under the Federal Public Service Health, was expected to decide on Friday under what conditions the two Belgians could be repatriated.

Spanish Health Minister Mónica García said foreign nationals would be flown home through arrangements coordinated by their respective governments.