WHO praises Belgium's decision to ban flavoured vapes

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The World Health Organisation has welcomed Belgium's decision to ban flavours in electronic cigarettes, calling it an important step for public health.

Last week, the Belgian government approved a proposal by Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke to prohibit all vape flavours except tobacco from 2028 onwards.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge praised Belgium’s “strong leadership” on health policy.

“The recent decisions regarding vaping constitute an important step for Belgium and the WHO,” Kluge said, adding that the move aligns with WHO recommendations aimed at restricting ingredients that make tobacco and nicotine products more attractive.

The announcement came alongside the signing of a new cooperation strategy between Belgium and the WHO focused on preventing and treating non-communicable diseases.

The agreement also highlights other priorities including youth mental health, crisis preparedness and combating violence against women and girls.