Trump opens declassified UFO files in historic US government release

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command reported UAP that resembles a football-shaped body near Japan. Credit : US department of war

The Pentagon has released a first batch of previously classified government files related to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena, marking what officials describe as the largest public disclosure effort on the subject in US history.

The newly published documents, videos and photographs are now accessible online without security clearance through a dedicated government portal.

The files concern so-called UAPs, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, the term increasingly used by US authorities instead of UFOs.

According to US officials, the release is part of a broader transparency initiative launched after Trump earlier this year pledged to declassify more material linked to extraterrestrial life and unexplained sightings.

The first tranche reportedly includes more than 160 records, featuring military footage, pilot testimonies, photographs and historical reports spanning decades.

However, officials stressed that the documents do not provide definitive proof of extraterrestrial life.

The US Department of Defence said many of the cases remain unexplained and are still under analysis.

Interest in UAPs has surged in the United States in recent years following congressional hearings, military testimonies and the publication of previously classified Navy videos showing unexplained aerial objects.