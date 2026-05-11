Trump to visit China this week

US President Donald Trump. Credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Belga

Donald Trump will travel to China this week for a state visit, according to AFP, during which he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The visit, scheduled for 13 to 15 May, is taking place at Xi Jinping's invitation amid mounting geopolitical and economic tensions between the world's two largest economies, China's foreign ministry said.

According to the White House, discussions are reportedly expected to focus on trade disputes, tariffs, artificial intelligence and the escalating crisis surrounding Iran.

Trump had initially planned to visit China earlier this spring but postponed the trip, citing the need to prioritise developments linked to the Middle East crisis and the disruption affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to AFP, the visit comes as relations between Washington and Beijing remain strained over technology restrictions, tariffs, Taiwan and tensions in the South China Sea.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said Trump is due to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening.

A formal welcome ceremony and bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping are scheduled for Thursday morning, followed by a visit to the Temple of Heaven and a state banquet later in the day, AFP reported.

According to AFP, the two leaders are also expected to hold a working lunch on Friday before Trump returns to Washington.