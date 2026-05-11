Kruidvat recalls 'Mass Gainer' product over undeclared soy allergen

Picture shows the logo of Kruidvat on a shop in the DeBrouckère. Credit : Belga

Kruidvat has issued a recall for its “Mass Gainer chocolate flavour” product due to the possible presence of soy that was not mentioned on the label.

According to the retailer, the item has been sold in Kruidvat stores since 21 April 2026.

Consumers with a soy allergy are being advised not to consume the product and to return it to a Kruidvat store for a refund.

The company stressed that the product does not pose a risk to people who are not allergic to soy.

Customers seeking further information can contact Kruidvat's customer service line on 03/80.83.124.