Monday 11 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Kruidvat recalls 'Mass Gainer' product over undeclared soy allergen

Monday 11 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Kruidvat recalls 'Mass Gainer' product over undeclared soy allergen
Picture shows the logo of Kruidvat on a shop in the DeBrouckère. Credit : Belga

Kruidvat has issued a recall for its “Mass Gainer chocolate flavour” product due to the possible presence of soy that was not mentioned on the label.

According to the retailer, the item has been sold in Kruidvat stores since 21 April 2026.

Consumers with a soy allergy are being advised not to consume the product and to return it to a Kruidvat store for a refund.

The company stressed that the product does not pose a risk to people who are not allergic to soy.

Customers seeking further information can contact Kruidvat's customer service line on 03/80.83.124.

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