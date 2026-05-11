Minor injured in shooting near Leuven station after clash between youths

Credit: BELGA PHOTO/ THIERRY ROGE

A minor was reportedly injured in a shooting near Leuven railway station on Sunday evening following a confrontation between groups of young people, prosecutors have confirmed.

According to HLN, the incident took place around 19:00 at the intersection of Willem Coosemansstraat and Martelarenlaan in Kessel-Lo, near Leuven.

According to the Leuven Public Prosecutor's Office, punches were exchanged before at least one shot was fired.

One person suffered a foot injury during the incident.

Authorities said several minors may have been involved, though no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

According to the Flemish daily, a ballistics expert was dispatched to the scene on Sunday evening, and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

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