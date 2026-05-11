Monday 11 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Minor injured in shooting near Leuven station after clash between youths

Monday 11 May 2026
By  Anas El Baye
Minor injured in shooting near Leuven station after clash between youths
Credit: BELGA PHOTO/ THIERRY ROGE

A minor was reportedly injured in a shooting near Leuven railway station on Sunday evening following a confrontation between groups of young people, prosecutors have confirmed.

According to HLN, the incident took place around 19:00 at the intersection of Willem Coosemansstraat and Martelarenlaan in Kessel-Lo, near Leuven.

According to the Leuven Public Prosecutor's Office, punches were exchanged before at least one shot was fired.

One person suffered a foot injury during the incident.

Authorities said several minors may have been involved, though no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

According to the Flemish daily, a ballistics expert was dispatched to the scene on Sunday evening, and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

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