Three European countries refuse to broadcast Eurovision’s Saturday final show

Credit: EBU / Corinne Cumming

Three European countries have refused to broadcast this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final over Israel's participation.

Spain, Slovenia and Irelad will omit broadcasting Saturday's final due to participation of Israel in the song contest.

Slovenian broadcaster RTV Slovenia said it would instead air programming dedicated to Palestinians during Saturday's final.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE announced it would broadcast a separate music programme celebrating its 70th anniversary, while Irish broadcaster RTÉ plans to air an episode of cult sitcom Father Ted instead.

The episode selected reportedly features two priests attempting to write a song for an international music competition.

The three countries had previously announced they would boycott the 70th edition of Eurovision, being held this year in Vienna, in protest against the decision by the European Broadcasting Union to maintain Israel's participation amid the war in Gaza Strip.

Iceland and the Netherlands have also withdrawn from the competition itself for the same reason, although both countries said they still intend to broadcast the event.

More than 1,000 artists and groups, as well as Amnesty International, have reportedly called for a boycott of this year's contest.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration also took place in Vienna over the weekend ahead of the semi-finals scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.