Charleroi to sell some of its buildings, some rather symbolic

Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times

The city of Charleroi is preparing to sell several major municipal properties, including its former snow-class site in the French Alps and the Helios tower, city officials confirmed on Monday.

The proposed sales are due to be discussed at next week's city council meeting.

Among the most symbolic sites is the Marcinelle-en-Montagne property in Saint-Nicolas-la-Chapelle, where generations of children from Charleroi once travelled for school ski trips.

According to Mahmut Dogru, councillors will be asked to approve the launch of the sale process and transfer responsibility for the operation to the city's autonomous municipal authority.

No estimate has yet been given for the site's potential sale price.

The city also plans to put former finance building in Jumet and the Helios Tower up for sale.

Authorities have already valued the two properties at €2.45 million and €1.44 million respectively.

The sales form part of Charleroi's broader administrative city project, which aims to centralise municipal services into a single location.

In parallel, three additional buildings are expected to be transferred to urban development agency Arris for resale in the coming months.