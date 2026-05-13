Belgium secures place in Eurovision 2026 Grand Final

ESSYLA performs during a dress rehearsal for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at Vienna’s Stadthalle on 11 May 2026. Credit: APA/Helmut Fohringer.

Eurovision Song Contest 2026 favourites Finland and Greece comfortably secured their places in Saturday's Grand Final, while Belgium surprised critics by qualifying from Tuesday night's semi-final.

Belgium's representative, ESSYLA, advanced to the final with "Dancing on the Ice" following what many fans had considered one of the competition's weaker semi-finals in recent years.

Alongside Belgium, Lithuania also pulled off a surprise qualification, while Sweden, Moldova, Israel, Serbia, Croatia and Poland completed the list of finalists progressing from the semi-final.

Several well-known acts failed to make the cut, including Senhit and Boy George representing San Marino.

Portugal, Georgia, Montenegro and Estonia were also eliminated from the competition.

Among the notable exits were Bzikebi and Vanilla Ninja, both of whom will miss Saturday's Grand Final.