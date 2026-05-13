Belgium and the Netherlands ramp up cooperation on nuclear

Credit : Energy Ministry Cabinet.

Belgium and the Netherlands have officially agreed to strengthen cooperation in nuclear energy, the Energy Ministry stated on Wednesday.

Belgian Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet (MR) and Dutch State Secretary for Climate and Green Growth Jo-Annes de Bat formalised the partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the BENENUC26 congress.

The agreement is intended to reinforce the nuclear ecosystem in both countries and shed light on growing role nuclear power is expected to play in energy transition.

Under the MoU, Belgium and the Netherlands are set to cooperate on research and development, while also stepping up exchanges of expertise through regular meetings and joint initiatives.

The Netherlands is expected to benefit from Belgium's industrial know-how and experience operating multiple nuclear reactors. Belgium, meanwhile, will gain insight from Dutch expertise linked to the planned construction of new nuclear plants and the development of small modular reactors (SMRs).

The cooperation will cover areas including site studies, licensing procedures and the development of components for future nuclear facilities.

Both governments also want companies and research organisations involved in the nuclear supply chain to collaborate more closely. To support this, Belgium and the Netherlands plan to launch innovation missions bringing together businesses and knowledge institutions from both countries.

The agreement additionally focuses on workforce development, with both countries seeking to strengthen training and skills within the nuclear sector.

According to the statement, around 10,000 workers will be needed at the peak of nuclear plant construction projects, with an average workforce of roughly 5,000 across the full duration of such developments. Joint training programmes are expected to form part of the cooperation.

Belgium and the Netherlands also reaffirmed their intention to work together on solutions for the management, storage, and long-term disposal of radioactive waste.

Related News