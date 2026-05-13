Brussels municipalities prepare a legal challenge against police zone merger

Credit: Belga

Brulocalis, the association representing Brussels municipalities, is preparing a legal challenge against the federal government's controversial plan to merge the capital’s six police zones into a single entity.

The organisation announced on Wednesday that it intends to bring the matter before the Constitutional Court of Belgium if the draft law is approved later the same day in the Chamber of Representatives.

The decision was confirmed following a meeting of Brulocalis’ executive board.

"We had already expressed numerous reservations about the draft law last August," said Christian Lamouline, president of Brulocalis. "The version presented in committee does not sufficiently take into account the concerns raised by Brussels municipalities."

According to Lamouline, the decision to pursue legal action was approved unanimously, with one abstention.

He stressed that the position carries particular political weight because Brulocalis includes representatives from across the political spectrum, both French-speaking and Dutch-speaking.

The association is now hoping that "as many municipalities as possible" will also join the legal challenge.

If the law is adopted, it is expected to be formally enacted by the end of June or early July, giving opponents six months to contest it before the Constitutional Court.

Back in August 2025, both Brulocalis and the Conference of Mayors issued a negative opinion on the reform proposed by Interior Minister Bernard Quintin.

At the time, the association argued that the merger represented "the wrong response" to Brussels's security challenges and warned that it could undermine municipal autonomy while creating legal uncertainty.