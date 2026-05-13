Belgian photographer captures once-in-170,000-years comet for NASA feature

Credit : Julien De Winter, Sascha Ebeler.

A photograph captured by Belgian astrophotographer Julien De Winter was selected by NASA for its prestigious "Astronomy Picture of the Day" (APOD) on 12 May.

Originally from Soignies, Wallonia, and a member of the Olympus Mons Astronomy Circle linked to the University of Mons, De Winter shares the distinction with German astrophotographer Sascha Ebeler.

According to a statement released by the university, the image captures a rare conjunction between an exceptionally uncommon comet and the Orion Nebula, one of the most iconic celestial objects in deep space.

The comet featured in the image is so rare that it may not return for more than 170,000 years... if it returns at all.

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