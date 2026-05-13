Proximus subscribers can once again watch every Belgian Pro League match live

DAZN logo pictured at the start of a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent, Tuesday 23 September 2025, in Anderlecht. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

Proximus has reached an agreement with sports streaming platform DAZN to once again broadcast Belgian football matches, following a similar deal recently concluded with Telenet.

Starting next season, Proximus and Scarlet customers subscribed to the "Pickx Sports" and "All-in" television packages will regain access to DAZN channels and the DAZN app, allowing them to watch every match from the Belgian Pro League live.

In the short term, Proximus will also air two matches from the Champions' Play-offs each week during the remainder of the current season.

The agreement additionally includes coverage of the Challenger Pro League, the Lotto Super League and several international competitions and cup tournaments.