Five years in jail for stealing unreleased Beyoncé music

Credit: Asterio Tecson / Wikimedia Commons

A US judge has sentenced a man to five years in prison, including two years suspended, for stealing unreleased music by Beyoncé during a car break-in in Atlanta.

The man pleaded guilty to the July 2025 theft, according to reports by the New York Times and USA Today.

During the burglary, the thief stole two suitcases from a rental car belonging to Beyoncé's choreographer and one of her dancers.

The luggage reportedly contained laptops and USB drives holding unreleased tracks by the pop star, as well as setlists for upcoming concerts.

Police arrested the suspect in August 2025 following an investigation into the theft.

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