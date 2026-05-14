Nearly 500 passengers evacuated after tree falls on train in Uccle

Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade

Railway traffic between Brussels and Charleroi partially resumed on Thursday morning after the disruptions caused by a tree falling on a train near Uccle-Stalle railway station on Wednesday, which severely disrupted services.

According to Belga, the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 17:15 when a tree collapsed onto a train travelling on line 124 between Brussels and Charleroi, damaging the overhead power lines.

Around 490 passengers had to be evacuated from the train. No injuries were reported. As a result, rail traffic between Brussels-Midi railway station and Linkebeek was completely suspended.

"For safety reasons, it was necessary to wait until the installations had been grounded before the evacuation could begin," said Brussels Fire Brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

The evacuation started at around 19:15, with all passengers safely off the train by approximately 19:45.

According to Infrabel, trains have been running again on one track since 05:30 on Thursday. Repair works on the second damaged overhead line are still ongoing, with the operator expecting full service to resume later in the morning.

Related News