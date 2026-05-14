Nearly one in five collective food poisoning cases in Belgium happen at home

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Almost one in five collective food poisoning incidents in Belgium occur inside private homes, according to new figures released by Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (Afsca).

The agency said 773 collective food poisoning outbreaks were reported in 2025, with around 19% linked to meals prepared domestically.

A collective food poisoning case is defined as an incident in which at least two people develop similar symptoms after likely consuming the same contaminated food.

Last year, 3,375 people fell ill across Belgium as a result of food poisoning, while 71 required hospital treatment.

Twelve people also died, a figure higher than in previous years. Authorities said this was partly due to an outbreak of STEC infection affecting care homes in August.

"Consumers also play an essential role in food safety," Afsca spokesperson Aline Van den Broeck said in a statement.

"It is particularly important, when hosting vulnerable people at home, to pay close attention to food preparation, storage and serving conditions."

The agency issued several recommendations aimed at reducing risks, including washing hands regularly during cooking, using clean kitchen utensils and defrosting food only in the refrigerator or microwave rather than at room temperature.

Afsca also warned barbecue lovers to keep raw meat and fish separate from ready-to-eat foods such as salads and vegetables to avoid cross-contamination.