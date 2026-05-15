Brussels Pride to cause major traffic disruption across city centre on Saturday

Belgian Pride Festival 2024 Credit: visit.brussels/Mathieu Golinvaux

The 30th edition of Brussels Pride 2026 will take place in Brussels on Saturday, with police warning of significant traffic disruption throughout the city centre.

According to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police Zone, visitors are strongly advised not to travel to the capital by car.

Festivities linked to the Pride Village will begin at 12:00 on Albertina Square and Mont des Arts before continuing until midnight.

The Pride Parade itself is scheduled to depart at 14:00, travelling through the city centre via Ravenstein Street, Houtmarkt, Arenberg Street and Fontainas Square before reaching Boulevard de l'Empereur around 17:30.

Several roads will already be closed to traffic from 05:00 onwards.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the wider area around Boulevard de l'Empereur, Cantersteen, Rue Saint-Jean, Rue de l'Infante Isabelle and Mont des Arts.

Parking bans will also apply along the entire parade route and around the Pride Village area, including Lombard Street, Rue du Midi, Auguste Orts Street, Rue Royale, Place des Palais, Rue Ducale and Place du Musée.

In Lombard Street and Rue du Midi, restrictions will begin on Friday.

Authorities are encouraging visitors to use park-and-ride facilities outside the city and continue their journey using public transport.

Several STIB bus lines, including routes 29, 38, 46, 48, 50, 63, 65, 66, 71, 89 and 95, will be diverted or partially suspended due to road closures.

The city centre will remain accessible via metro lines 1 and 5, as well as tram routes 4, 10, 92 and 93.

This year's Pride takes place under the theme 'When Times Get Harder, We Shine Brighter'.

Related News