Dates for Mons UNESCO-listed 'Doudou' celebrations released

Illustration picture shows the Ducasse - Doudou folkloric festival in Mons, Sunday 04 June 2023. The Doudou feast compromises two parts, a procession with the shrine of Waltrude and the fight between Saint George and the dragon (Lumecon). The Doudou was recognized in 2005 by UNESCO as one of the masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Mons is preparing for the return of its famous Ducasse festivities, better known as the 'Doudou', which will take place from 27 May to 7 June.

The programme for the traditional celebrations, recognised since 2005 as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, was unveiled on Friday.

The festivities will officially begin on 27 May, while the ritual part of the celebrations starts during the following weekend.

On 30 May at 20:00, the 'Descente de Châsse de Sainte Waudru' ceremony will symbolically mark the transfer between religious and secular authority, officially launching the ritual celebrations.

The following morning, from 09:30, Mons will host its traditional procession, considered one of the most prestigious in Wallonia, involving around 1,600 participants, 180 musicians and 100 choir singers.

The famous 'Lumeçon' battle between Saint George and the Dragon will then take place on the Grand-Place from 12:30.

The symbolic combat, considered the central moment of the Doudou, will this year be directed for the first time by Bernard Fretin, who recently succeeded Joelle Wattier as the event's general artistic director.

Festive celebrations will continue throughout the week, including a major opening concert on 29 May featuring French singer Vitaa as headline performer.

The festivities will conclude on 7 June with the 'Petit Lumeçon', a children's version of the dragon battle, followed by the 'Remontée de la Châsse de Sainte Waudru', officially closing the celebrations.

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