Fickle cloudy weather on Tuesday with expected mizzle

Views from the Bastion Tower at Porte de Namur. Credit: Tim Boden

Tuesday is set to be rather cloudy with possible light rain and drizzle, here and there.

In the afternoon, the weather is expected to be volatile, with scattered showers interspersed with a few sunny spells.

Temperatures will remain relatively cool for the season, ranging from around 12°C to 15°C or 16°C in lower regions, under a moderate southerly wind.

Evening and overnight into Wednesday, skies will remain largely overcast as new showers move quickly eastwards across a broad central band of the country.

Some of the showers could become intense and may be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Minimum overnight temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C as winds gradually shift towards the southwest.